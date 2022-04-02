BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.25.

FR traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.00. The company had a trading volume of 452,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,245. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$904,500. Also, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total transaction of C$3,413,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,763,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,473,816.15. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,321 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares valued at $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

