Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.85.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,862,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

