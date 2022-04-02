Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bogota Financial (BSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.