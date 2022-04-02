Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $24,887,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

