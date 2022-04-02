BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

