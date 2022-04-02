Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 806,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

BKNG stock opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,313.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,358.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 86.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

