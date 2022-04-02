Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NYSE BOOT opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

