BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 1,710,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 157.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.