BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

NYSE BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 1,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BOX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

