BOX (NYSE:BOX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

