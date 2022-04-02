Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.84)-$(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $338-342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.19 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE opened at $40.48 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.