Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRZE. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

