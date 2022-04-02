Bread Reaches Market Cap of $24.10 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bread has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $951,501.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.