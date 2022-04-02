Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRW. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.94. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,504.11). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

