Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Brickell Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

BBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBI stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 974,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.