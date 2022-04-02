Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $29.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.43. 865,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.