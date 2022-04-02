Brigid Sutcliffe Purchases 8,000 Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Stock

Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) insider Brigid Sutcliffe acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,160 ($8,069.16).

TIGT opened at GBX 76.30 ($1.00) on Friday. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £235.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

