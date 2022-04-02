Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.82. 12,528,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

