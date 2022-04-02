Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the lowest is $61.03 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $363.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $459.02 million, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allbirds.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.
Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.