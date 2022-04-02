Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,525,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 342,732 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

