Brokerages Anticipate Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings. Grosvenor Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,516,000 after buying an additional 197,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 463,592 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCMG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 189,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.01%.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

