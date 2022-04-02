Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.