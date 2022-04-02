Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.73. 320,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.