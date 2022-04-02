Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Paya posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of Paya stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.88. 698,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,567. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a PE ratio of -588.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at $39,820,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paya by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Paya by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

