Brokerages Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) to post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

