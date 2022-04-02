Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. 74,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

