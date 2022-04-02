Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. 74,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.