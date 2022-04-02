Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to announce $1.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 million and the lowest is $360,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.77 million, with estimates ranging from $10.95 million to $54.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

