Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.17 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.21. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 36.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.85. 203,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average is $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

