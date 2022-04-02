Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce $36.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $95.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 1,623,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

