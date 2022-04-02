Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $67,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

