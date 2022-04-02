Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.28. 515,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

