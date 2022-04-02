Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,009,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

