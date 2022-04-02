Brokerages Set Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Target Price at $125.00

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

AEDFF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aedifica stock remained flat at $$118.00 during trading on Monday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

