Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $153.88

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE NET traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.50. 3,548,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. Cloudflare has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

