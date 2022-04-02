Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT at $11.92

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.