Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $42.25

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 1,820,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

