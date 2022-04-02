Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $84.43

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. 725,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

