Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $717.92

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $718.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

