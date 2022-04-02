Brokerages Set Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($98.90) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

