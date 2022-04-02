Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $10.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 3,673,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

