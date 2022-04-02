Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $707.67

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

REGN traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $694.83. 601,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,011. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $710.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total value of $285,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $17,996,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

