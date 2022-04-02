Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $28.75

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 768,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,499. Samsara has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

