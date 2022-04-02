Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $49.50

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HAIN traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 776,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

