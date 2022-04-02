Brokers Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.20 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.