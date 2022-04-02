Brokers Issue Forecasts for Washington Federal, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

