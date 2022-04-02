Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.34.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

BMO opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $666,860,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

