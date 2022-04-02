Brokers Offer Predictions for Enviva Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enviva in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enviva’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Enviva has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Enviva by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

