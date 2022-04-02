Brokers Offer Predictions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

