Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 432.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 436,949 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 186,106 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 395.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

