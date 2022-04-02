Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE BIP opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

